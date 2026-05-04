Generation 5 Holding, Embraer sign exclusive strategic partnership agreement for C 390 Millennium Programme in UAE

ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Generation 5 Holding, a UAE-based defence and technology company, and Brazilian Embraer, one of the world’s aerospace industry leaders, have signed an exclusive strategic partnership agreement to cover a comprehensive scope of the C 390 Millennium multi-mission military transport aircraft in the UAE.

The agreement was signed today at the Make It in the Emirates 2026 platform held in Abu Dhabi, by Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director of Generation 5 Holding, and Mr. Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security, in the presence of Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, Tareq Abdul Rahim Al Hosani, Chairman of Generation 5 Holding, and Francisco Gomes Neto, President and CEO of Embraer.

Under this agreement, the two companies aim to develop comprehensive Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities and after sales support for the aircraft in the UAE and the Middle East focused on ensuring mission readiness, rapid response, and long-term fleet sustainability for regional operators. The partnership also encompasses opportunities for industrial and supply chain integration related to the C 390 Millennium, and related training programmes for technical, maintenance, and operational personnel, further supporting related knowledge transfer and workforce.

Commenting on this, Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director of Generation 5 Holding, said: “This agreement with Embraer, one of the world’s aerospace industry leaders with more than 50 years of proven expertise, reflects our long‑term commitment to strengthening defence industrial capabilities, particularly in the areas of maintenance, repair, and training in the UAE. Embraer’s selection of Generation 5 Holding as its exclusive partner in the UAE strengthens our joint efforts to accelerate knowledge transfer and expand advanced technical capabilities, ensuring that the C-390 Millennium can be supported and sustained locally to the highest international standards. This reinforces our role as a trusted national partner and contributes to the growth of a self reliant defence ecosystem aligned with the UAE’s vision.”

“This agreement with Generation5, reflects Embraer’s strong commitment to the United Arab Emirates and to building long-term partnerships,” said Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security. “By partnering with Generation 5, a major industrial player recognised for its expertise, we are consolidating a broad scope of cooperation enabling the delivery of world-class support, training, and industrial participation for the C 390 programme in the UAE.”

The agreement represents an important strategic step forward, with both parties progressing confidently towards its full implementation in the near future after the conclusion of ongoing specific conditions.

The C 390 Millennium redefines the standards of versatility, reliability, operational efficiency, and cost effectiveness, consistently demonstrating its advanced military airlift capabilities. Selected by 12 countries, the C-390 can carry more payload (26 tons) compared to other medium-sized military transport aircraft and flies faster (470 knots) and farther, being capable of performing a wide range of missions, such as transporting and dropping cargo and troops, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting and humanitarian missions, operating on temporary or unpaved runways, such as packed earth, soil and gravel.