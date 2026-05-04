Hamdan bin Mohammed launches new initiative to transition Dubai’s private sector toward Agentic AI within two years

DUBAI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, launched a new initiative aimed at transitioning Dubai’s private sector toward self-executing and self-leading artificial intelligence, known as Agentic AI.

As part of the two-year transformation programme, specialised training tracks will be introduced for all business councils affiliated with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

To support this transition, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed the Chamber to establish incubators for Agentic AI companies, create new economic opportunities for young people in this field, and set up dedicated funds to back this new shift.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said: “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we have launched a new initiative to accelerate the adoption of Agentic AI (self-executing and self-leading artificial intelligence) in Dubai’s private sector.

“Our goal is for Dubai to become the world’s leading city in adopting these technologies economically and commercially, giving us a new competitive edge for the future.”

H.H. added: “The transformation programme spans two years and includes specialised training tracks for all business councils affiliated with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.”

“We have also directed the Chamber to establish incubators for Agentic AI companies to support this transformation, create new economic opportunities for young people in this field, and set up dedicated funds to back this new shift,” he said.

H.H. further said: “Our objective is to empower our companies to adopt these technologies that will boost productivity, expand business volumes, and reshape the city, making its economy the best in the world in adopting Agentic AI technologies.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan emphasised: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is leading a comprehensive movement to transform Dubai into the world’s most future-ready city, technologically, economically and in infrastructure, while advancing quality of life to unprecedented standards.”

The new initiative aims to establish Dubai as a global leader in adopting AI technologies, and Agentic AI in particular, by transforming the private sector into self-innovating hubs that boost productivity and reduce costs.

As part of a vision that emphasises the role of data as the ‘oil of the future’, Dubai continues to develop an advanced digital infrastructure that underscores the emirate’s status as one of the world's most future-ready cities.

With digital transformation at the heart of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and its objectives for the next decade, Dubai launched several initiatives like DubaiNow, the Dubai Metaverse Strategy and the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence. This ecosystem ensures Dubai remains a top destination for investing in emerging technologies.

Dubai supports the private sector through an exceptional approach rooted in strategic partnership and proactive legislation. Direct channels, including business councils, ensure companies have a direct line of communication with decision-makers.

By reducing costs and opening new markets, Dubai acts as a global launchpad for ambitious companies.

Additionally, Dubai adopts an empowering approach to ensure knowledge exchange, while providing the world-class digital infrastructure and tools needed for technical growth. These efforts support the vision of making Dubai the world’s best city to live, work, and invest.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, affirmed that H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s directives to launch the Agentic AI initiative in Dubai’s private sector mark a pivotal milestone, as it opens new horizons for sustainable economic growth and reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for business and innovation.

Al Mansoori noted that, in order to implement these directives, Dubai Chambers will launch specialised training for business councils and establish incubators and funds to support AI startups. These initiatives aim to empower youth and entrepreneurs to turn innovative ideas into successful projects, while accelerating the private sector’s digital transformation and advancing Dubai’s goal to become the global leader in AI adoption.

Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Abdulla Al Ghurair Group and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mashreq Bank, said that the transition to Agentic AI marks a new era for Dubai’s private sector to become a key partner of its smart digital transformation.

Al Ghurair noted: “This initiative provides a significant opportunity for the private sector to invest in young talent and develop future-ready business models that significantly drive productivity, bolstering Dubai’s global leadership in the economy of the future.”

He affirmed that investing in human capital and youth guarantees achieving excellence and solidifying Dubai’s status as the global leader in commercial AI adoption.

Ahmad bin Byat, Vice Chairman of Dubai Chambers and Vice Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, stated that the Agentic AI initiative launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum marks an advanced stage in Dubai’s digital transformation, underscoring its standing as a global hub of the digital economy by enabling businesses to adopt autonomous systems that significantly enhance productivity and operational efficiency.

Bin Byat added that the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy will continue to develop a comprehensive ecosystem of legislative support, specialised incubators and global partnerships, with the aim of attracting global talent and tech companies, reinforcing Dubai’s leading position as a global hub for innovation and advanced technology.

Omar Abdulla Al Futtaim, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Al-Futtaim Group, affirmed that the new initiative launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to drive the adoption of Agentic AI in Dubai’s private sector represents a strategic step in reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global economic hub. It also marks a transformation in Dubai’s efforts to establish a continuous development approach within the private sector—in terms of vision, approach and informed investment in the vast potential enabled by AI technologies—guided by an integrated roadmap that places sustainable development and quality of life at the forefront.

Al Futtaim stated: “The launch of this government initiative reflects Dubai’s ambition and determination to lead major economic and technological transformations. We are encouraged by the government’s vision and look forward to strengthening collaboration across the public and private sectors.

“AI and advanced technologies give us a unique opportunity to rethink how we operate, redesign our processes and reinvent our business models. Realising this potential will require continued investment in our people, equipping them with the skills and mindset to lead this transformation and shape the future of our businesses.”

He added: “At the same time, it opens new horizons for young national talent to advance their capabilities in artificial intelligence and bring innovative ideas to life, supported by the strong investment environment, infrastructure and technological ecosystem that position Dubai as one of the most attractive destinations for AI companies.”

Dr. Amina Al Rostamani, Member of the Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers and Member of the Board of Directors of AW Rostamani Group, stated: “The new Agentic AI initiative opens unprecedented paths for the private sector to be part of shaping the future.

Dr. Al Rostamani noted that within just two years, this initiative will transform Dubai’s businesses into a leading model for decision-making AI.

Additionally, she pointed out, specialised Agentic AI incubators will accelerate digital transformation and create new economic opportunities for the next generation of entrepreneurs capable of developing smart applications that boost productivity to meet Dubai’s global ambitions.