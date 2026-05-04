Kuwait condemns Iranian attack on UAE tanker in Strait of Hormuz

KUWAIT, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The State of Kuwait has condemned the heinous Iranian attack on a UAE tanker while passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait's strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack targeting a national tanker belonging to the UAE. The Ministry stated that the use of drones in this hostile act represents a direct threat to the safety of maritime navigation and the security of international waterways.

The Ministry affirmed Kuwait's full support for the UAE and all measures it takes to protect its security and interests. It further emphasised that targeting commercial vessels and endangering navigation constitute a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817 and international law. Such actions violate the principle of freedom of navigation in international waterways and threaten regional security as well as global supply lines.

Kuwait called for an immediate end to such attacks, urging for the guarantee of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and all international maritime passages, while stressing that sea lanes should not be used as tools for pressure or escalation.