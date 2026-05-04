UAE strongly condemns renewed unprovoked Iranian aggression using missiles, drones

ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM)-- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed terrorist, unprovoked Iranian attacks targeting civilian sites and facilities in the country using missiles and drones, which resulted in the injury of three Indian nationals.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these attacks constitute a dangerous escalation, an unacceptable act of aggression, and a direct threat to the UAE’s security, stability, and territorial integrity, in violation of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

The UAE emphasised that it will not tolerate any threat to its security and sovereignty under any circumstances, and that it reserves its full and legitimate right to respond to these unprovoked attacks in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, national security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with international law.

The Ministry further underscored that targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure is unequivocally condemned and rejected under all legal and humanitarian norms, stressing the need to immediately halt these attacks and ensure full compliance with the cessation of all hostilities.

The UAE holds Iran fully responsible for these unprovoked attacks and their repercussions.