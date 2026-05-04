Bahrain condemns Iran's terrorist attacks on UAE using missiles, drones

MANAMA, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of Iran's terrorist attacks that targeted civilian sites and facilities in the United Arab Emirates using cruise missiles and drones. Bahrain considered these attacks a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and stability, a flagrant violation of the principles of good neighbourliness and international law, and a breach of UN Security Council Resolution 2817 and the declared ceasefire.

The Ministry affirmed Bahrain's solidarity with the UAE and its full support for the measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security, and stability, stemming from the close historical fraternal ties between the leaderships and peoples of the two brotherly countries. It also expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

The Ministry renewed its call to the international community, particularly the Security Council, to take firm and deterrent positions and measures against these repeated and unjustified Iranian attacks. This is essential to maintain the security of regional countries, protect civilians and vital installations, ensure global energy security, and safeguard the freedom and safety of maritime navigation to promote regional and international peace and security.