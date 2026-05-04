UAE transitions school education to remote learning from May 5–8

ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Ministry of Education today announced the transition to remote learning from Tuesday, 5th May until Friday, 8th May 2026.

The decision applies to students, teaching and administrative staff across nurseries and all public and private schools nationwide, in line with efforts to ensure the safety of students and education sector personnel.

The ministry said the situation will be reassessed on Friday, 8th May, with the possibility of extending the measure if required.