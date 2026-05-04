Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off themed 'Cross Safely'

ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Unified GCC Traffic Week was launched today under the theme "Cross Safely," bringing together national and regional efforts to enhance road safety awareness. The initiative is organized by the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Traffic Council, in partnership with the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) – Abu Dhabi Mobility, and in collaboration with General Police HQs across the UAE, along with several strategic partners.

The opening ceremony was attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; Major General Salem Ali Mubarak Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for Resources and Support Services; Brigadier Hussein Ahmed Al Harthi, Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council; Dr. Abdullah Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the ITC; in addition to members of the Federal Traffic Council and representatives from government and private sector entities.

During the ceremony, Lt. Colonel Rashid Humaid bin Hindi, member of the Federal Traffic Council, emphasized that GCC Traffic Week represents a key platform for enhancing cooperation among GCC countries, unifying efforts, and exchanging expertise in support of road safety and security. He noted that achieving safer roads depends on shared responsibility, requiring all members of society to adhere to traffic laws and contribute to a culture that prioritizes human life.

He further stated that compliance with traffic regulations reflects a high level of public awareness, while effective collaboration among institutions plays a crucial role in building a safer and more sustainable traffic environment. He reaffirmed the Federal Traffic Council’s commitment to advancing initiatives and strengthening institutional integration to further improve traffic safety outcomes.

He also highlighted the Ministry of Interior’s ongoing strategy to position the UAE among the world’s leading countries in traffic safety and security. This is being pursued through the adoption of advanced smart technologies, in line with the vision of “We the UAE 2031,” and with the aim of ranking among the top three countries globally in reducing traffic fatalities.

Alongside the week’s activities, the Ministry of Interior launched a three-month public awareness campaign titled “Cross Safely.” The campaign aims to foster a stronger culture of road safety by encouraging all road users to comply with traffic regulations. It also promotes safe pedestrian practices, including the use of designated crossings, bridges, and underpasses, and ensuring that roads are clear before crossing.

The opening ceremony, held at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Hotel in Abu Dhabi, included the recognition of several strategic partners. These included the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) – Abu Dhabi Mobility, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the Roads and Transport Authority, Etihad Rail, Emirates Transport, Saaed Association, and Emirates Driving Company.

Mariam Saif Mohammed Al Mazrouei and Ali Rashid Bin Ghalita Al Qamzi were also honored under the “Ideal Driver” initiative in recognition of maintaining a clean driving record, free of violations or accidents, for five consecutive years.

Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, accompanied by Brigadier Hussein Al Harthi, inaugurated the accompanying exhibition, which featured a range of innovative initiatives and technologies in traffic safety.

Abu Dhabi Police showcased its awareness robot “Saqr” (Falcon), along with an interactive “Road Safety” game designed to promote traffic awareness. Sharjah Police presented the M30 Matrice drone, used in traffic monitoring and security operations, including detecting violations, tracking vehicles, and providing live feeds to operations rooms, as well as identifying fires and hazardous materials through thermal imaging.

Ajman Police highlighted smart applications for detecting violations such as tailgating and unsafe pedestrian crossing, in addition to distributing awareness materials targeting various segments of society, particularly children. Ras Al Khaimah Police presented educational videos focusing on safe road-crossing practices.

Fujairah Police introduced “MetaHip” technology, which uses virtual reality to deliver interactive traffic awareness experiences. This enables students to engage in realistic scenarios and make decisions related to road crossing, helping to reinforce safe behavior.

Activities for GCC Traffic Week are taking place across all emirates. In Abu Dhabi, events will be held at Yas Mall from May 5 to 7; in Dubai at Arabian Center from May 7 to 9; in Sharjah at the Traffic and Licensing Services Center from May 4 to 7; in Ajman at City Center Ajman on May 4 and 5; in Umm Al Quwain at Umm Al Quwain Mall from May 4 to 7; in Ras Al Khaimah at Al Manar Mall on May 5; and in Fujairah at City Center Fujairah on May 7.

The Ministry of Interior encouraged the public to take part in the activities and support efforts to raise traffic awareness, contributing to a safer and more sustainable road environment.