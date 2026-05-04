Energy, industry, smart infrastructure integration key to sustained growth: Minister of Energy

ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, stated that ensuring energy security, efficient infrastructure and resilient supply chains is integral to development strategies for any strong economy.

Speaking at 'Make it in the Emirates 2026', the minister said the integration of energy, national industry and smart infrastructure is a key pillar for sustaining growth and reinforcing economic sovereignty, supported by initiatives such as the National In-Country Value Programme, local manufacturing and strategic domestic investment.

He added that the platform, in its fifth edition, reflects a future full of opportunities for the UAE’s industrial sector, underpinned by a clear strategic vision and an advanced energy system aligned with AI adoption, infrastructure development and efficient supply chains.