Alpha Dhabi reports 81% surge in Q1/26 net profit, revenue hits AED18.8 bn

ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC, one of the fastest-growing investment holding companies in the MENA region, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: AlphaDhabi), has reported a strong set of financial results for the first financial quarter of 2026. Set against the backdrop of a remarkably resilient UAE economy, the Group delivered robust performance across its diversified portfolio, underpinned by disciplined execution, strategic investments, and continued expansion into high-growth sectors.

Alpha Dhabi’s continued momentum in strategy execution has driven strong financial performance in Q1 2026.

Group Revenue reached AED 18.8 billion, marking an 8% rise compared to the same period last year. While Alpha Dhabi’s net profit in Q1 2026 stood at AED 3.8 billion up 81% from the same period in 2025.

Alpha Dhabi’s performance comes as the UAE continues to demonstrate significant economic fortitude. Proactive measures by the Central Bank of the UAE have reinforced the financial system’s strength, while strong collaboration between the public and private sectors in the region ensures market stability and supply-chain resilience. This stable and dynamic environment provides a powerful platform for growth, enabling companies like Alpha Dhabi to thrive and contribute to the nation’s ever-strengthening economy.

Adjusted EBITDA at AED 4.3 billion, reflected a 2% increase year-on-year The Group’s financial position remains robust, with total assets of AED 225.8 billion and total equity of AED 104.9 billion, reinforcing Alpha Dhabi’s capacity to pursue strategic growth opportunities, including acquisitions and geographic expansions.

ADH’s revenue came from key contributions across various business divisions, comprising AED 7.4 billion from Real Estate, AED 6.6 billion from Industrial, AED 2.7 billion from Construction, and AED 2.1 billion from Services & Others.

Mohamed Thani Murshed Ghannam Al Rumaithi, Chairman of Alpha Dhabi Holding says: “Alpha Dhabi started 2026 with strong momentum, reflecting the resilience of our business model, and the disciplined execution of our long-term strategy. Our continued focus on building a diversified, future-ready portfolio has enabled us to navigate evolving market dynamic while capturing opportunities across high-growth sectors. This performance underscores the strength of our platform and our commitment to delivering sustainable value for our shareholders and the broader economy.”

Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC, added: “Alpha Dhabi’s Q1 2026 performance demonstrates the strength and adaptability of the Group’s investment approach. By deepening our presence across key sectors and advancing our diversification strategy, we have reinforced the foundations for consistent, long-term growth. We remain focused on unlocking value through innovation, strategic partnerships, and disciplined capital allocation, ensuring that Alpha Dhabi continues to evolve as a resilient, globally competitive investment platform.”

Alpha Dhabi enters the remainder of 2026 with an ongoing strong momentum, supported by a resilient and diversified portfolio. The Group remains focused on delivering sustainable growth through strategic investments, operational excellence, and continued expansion into high-growth markets. By maintaining a disciplined investment approach and leveraging its integrated platform, Alpha Dhabi is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive long-term value creation.

Building on the momentum from 2025, Alpha Dhabi remains focused on targeted growth, international expansion, and innovation across its core sectors, reinforcing the resilience and diversification of its portfolio.