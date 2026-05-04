EU strongly condemns unacceptable Iranian attacks on UAE

BRUSSELS, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union has affirmed its standing with the United Arab Emirates in the face of recent Iranian attacks, expressing its strong condemnation of these unacceptable assaults that violate sovereignty and international law.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, stated in a post on X, "Our partner, the United Arab Emirates, has once again been subjected to malicious missile and drone attacks originating from Iran. These attacks are unacceptable and constitute a clear violation of sovereignty and international law. We stand in full solidarity with the UAE and our partners in the Middle East. Regional security has direct implications for Europe."

She added that the European Union will continue to work closely with its partners toward de-escalation and a diplomatic solution, with the aim of ending the Iranian regime's hostilities toward its neighbours and its own people.