UAE marks 50 years of Armed Forces unification

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates will celebrate on Wednesday the 50th anniversary of the unification of its Armed Forces, reflecting on five decades of achievements and heroism in defending sovereignty and safeguarding national gains.

The occasion comes this year as the UAE Armed Forces have showcased their high efficiency and readiness in countering the recent Iranian aggression and thwarting all attempts to undermine the country’s security and stability, recording an unprecedented achievement in modern military history in successfully intercepting ballistic missiles and drones targeting the UAE.

The UAE Armed Forces continue to advance along a clear path based on constant readiness and multi-dimensional response capabilities. The military institution has adopted an integrated approach combining land, air, naval and cyber domains within a unified system.

The land forces constitute the backbone of the UAE’s defence system, advancing a concept of smart manoeuvre built on speed and accuracy of information. Modern armoured systems, advanced artillery platforms and ground reconnaissance systems are now linked through digital command and control networks enabling real-time data exchange among units.

The air force represents a key pillar of the UAE’s strategic deterrence through its multi-role aircraft capable of conducting long-range operations, reinforcing the country’s capacity to safeguard its vital interests while providing precise support to land and naval forces.

The UAE’s air superiority extends beyond aircraft to a fully integrated system comprising early warning, air defence and advanced command centres, supported by joint training with international partners to strengthen the capabilities of Emirati pilots.

The UAE overlooks one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors, making maritime security a strategic priority extending beyond territorial waters. The naval forces have enhanced their capabilities through multi-role vessels, coastal surveillance systems and unmanned platforms to secure shipping, energy routes and global trade.

The growth of national defence industries represents one of the most significant strategic transformations in the UAE Armed Forces, which have moved beyond reliance on procurement to become partners in the development and production of advanced systems.

Despite rapid advances in military technology, the human element remains central to military strength. The UAE has therefore invested heavily in military and academic training, from national military colleges to joint programmes with advanced armed forces worldwide.

Within this framework, national service and policies supporting societal readiness have reshaped defence concepts, positioning the Armed Forces as an integral part of society rather than a separate institution.

Since its founding, the UAE leadership has viewed women as key partners in nation-building and defence. This approach is reflected in their integration into the Armed Forces, with the Khawla bint Al Azwar Military School serving as a cornerstone in the training of female personnel.

In parallel, national service has been opened to Emirati women, who have voluntarily joined in a pioneering regional experience, with female participation exceeding 11 percent in some cohorts.

The UAE Armed Forces also play a vital role in implementing humanitarian initiatives, relief operations and emergency response plans across various regions of the world, reinforcing the country’s commitment to its humanitarian responsibilities.