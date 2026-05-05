In phone call with UAE President, Qatar’s Emir condemns terrorist attacks targeting the UAE

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, condemning the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilian sites and facilities in the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani noted that the attacks constitute a violation of the UAE’s sovereignty and a threat to its security, stability and territorial integrity. He affirmed Qatar’s full solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures taken to safeguard its security.

The two sides discussed the escalating developments and their serious implications for regional and international stability, as well as their impact on freedom of navigation, energy security and the global economy.