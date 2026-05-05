Belgium condemns Iranian attacks on UAE

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Belgium has strongly condemned the recent Iranian attacks on the United Arab Emirates and expressed full solidarity with the Emirati people, describing the attacks as a flagrant violation of international law.

In a statement on Tuesday, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot expressed full solidarity and support for the people of the UAE, following what he described as renewed, unjustified Iranian attacks. He condemned the incidents as a clear breach of international law and stressed that the territorial integrity of Gulf states must be respected.

He added that Iran should seize the opportunity of the ongoing talks to reach a comprehensive solution, underscoring that all parties have a shared interest in achieving peace in the Middle East.