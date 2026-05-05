UAE President receives phone call from King of Bahrain condemning Iranian terrorist attacks

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain condemning the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE.

His Majesty noted that the attacks are a violation of the UAE’s sovereignty and of international law, and undermine regional security and stability. He affirmed Bahrain’s solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures taken to safeguard its sovereignty and security and ensure the safety of its people.

The two sides discussed the implications of the latest developments for regional and international security and stability.