UAE Team Emirates-XRG to compete in 109th Giro d’Italia

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates-XRG will participate in the 109th edition of the Giro d’Italia, the first Grand Tour of the season, which begins next Friday in Bulgaria and concludes in the Italian capital, Rome, continuing until 31st May.

The team has announced its official line-up for the global event, with strong ambitions to compete across all classifications, including the general classification and stage victories.

British rider Adam Yates will lead the team’s ambitions in the race, drawing on his extensive experience in three-week Grand Tours and his ability to compete in demanding mountain stages, alongside his strong tactical awareness in long races.

Yates enters this edition in high spirits following his recent victory at O Gran Camiño, further boosting his chances of delivering a strong performance at this year’s Giro.

The eight-rider line-up includes Yates, Igor Arrieta, Mikkel Bjerg, Jhonatan Narváez, Marc Soler and a pair of Grand Tour debutants in Jan Christen and António Morgado.

Adam Yates confirmed his readiness for the challenge, noting that his preparations have been ideal through an intensive training camp, as well as strong team cohesion, highlighting the team’s determination to achieve positive results both in the general classification and across individual stages.