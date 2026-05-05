Fujairah Ruler meets Theyab bin Mohamed, underscores UAE development vision

FUJAIRAH, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, affirmed that the UAE continues its development journey with confidence and stability, guided by the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, placing people at the centre of its priorities and seeking to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development across various sectors.

The remarks came during a meeting at Al Rumailah Palace, where H.H. Sheikh Hamad received H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

The Ruler of Fujairah commended Sheikh Theyab’s efforts in implementing strategic visions for infrastructure development, including advanced projects such as Etihad Rail, one of the UAE’s most prominent initiatives aimed at building world-class infrastructure and promoting a more sustainable future, as well as the development of the Qidfa area in Fujairah to transform it into a tourism, cultural and heritage destination that harnesses human potential.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed expressed his appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah for providing all necessary support to advance development projects such as Etihad Rail and Qidfa Village.

During the visit, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed also praised the efforts of teams across institutions and entities in the emirate in implementing various development projects.

The meeting was attended by a number of sheikhs and senior officials.