EDGE signs Global Air Carrier Services Agreement with Etihad Airways

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- EDGE has signed a Global Air Carrier Services Agreement with Etihad Airways at Make it in the Emirates (MIITE 2026), consolidating its airfreight operations under the UAE's national carrier.

Under the agreement, EDGE will procure airfreight services through Etihad Airways' cargo operations for shipments on behalf of itself and its growing portfolio of 35 entities.

The agreement is part of EDGE’s broader strategy to prioritise local partnerships across its supply chain and operations, ensuring that as the organisation grows, it continues to invest in and rely on the UAE's own world-class institutions and capabilities.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said, "This agreement reflects our commitment to fostering meaningful local partnerships that create lasting value for the UAE. By working with Etihad Airways, we are not only optimising our own operations but also contributing to the growth of a truly integrated national industrial base."

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, said, “Etihad Cargo provides the reliability, security, and global reach needed to serve advanced industrial and defence operations while strengthening national capability through local partnerships. Consolidating EDGE’s airfreight operations with Etihad Cargo reflects a high level of trust in the UAE’s national carrier to support complex, high value and time critical requirements at scale.”