Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology honours winners of Make it in the Emirates Awards

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) announced the winners of the Make it in the Emirates Awards 2026, including industry leaders, innovators, and manufacturers, on the first day of the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates.

Taking place from 4th to 7th May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, Make it in the Emirates 2026 is hosted by MoIAT, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the ADNOC Group and L’IMAD, and organised by the ADNEC Group.

The winners were honoured in the presence of Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; and Badr Jafar, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy and CEO of Crescent Enterprises.

The awards reflect the UAE’s support for industry leaders, innovators, visionaries, and companies contributing to industrial growth, technological transformation, sustainability, innovation, economic diversification, and supply chain resilience.

The judging panel comprised a distinguished group of leaders from across government, industry, and academia, reflecting the depth and diversity of expertise shaping the UAE’s industrial ecosystem.

The Make it in the Emirates Awards includes multiple phases, beginning with the submission of applications. Applications then proceed to a review stage, during which technical committees assess all entries. Following that, the jury decides on the final winners.

The new-and-improved edition of the awards recognised achievements across six categories: Tech Frontier Award, National Industrial Growth Award, Quality and Compliance Award, Inspirational Industrial Leader Award, Next-Generation Industrial Leader Award, UAE Traditional Craft Award. Together, these categories reflect the breadth of the UAE’s industrial ambitions, inspiring manufacturers, and strengthening collaboration between industry leaders, investors, enablers, and innovation partners.

The winners’ achievements reflect the UAE’s commitment to accelerating the adoption of advanced technology and strengthening its position as a global hub for advanced industry.

Winners of the Make it in the Emirates Awards 2026:

Tech Frontier Award:

• Large Enterprise: Halcon Systems

• SME: Immensa

National Industrial Growth Award:

• Large Enterprise: Borouge, PLC

• SME: Global Pharma

Quality and Compliance Award:

• Large Enterprise: Emsteel

• SME: RMEA Manufacturing LLC

Next-Generation Industrial Leader Award:

• Abdulla AbuEbeid, Cofounder and CEO, VIAI Technologies

Inspirational Industrial Leader Award:

• Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO, Mubadala’s UAE Investment Platform

UAE Traditional Craft Award:

• Individual: Saeed Al Shahi, for traditional pottery; Atija Al Muhairbi; and Fatima Al Mansoori

• Enterprise: Ajzal Studio

Launched by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in 2023, the awards celebrate individuals and organisations across UAE industry who are contributing to the country’s industrial growth, global competitiveness, and long-term economic resilience.