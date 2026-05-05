Seminar at Zayed International Foundation for Environment discusses AI in waste management

DUBAI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Zayed International Foundation for the Environment organised a virtual seminar as part of its Environmental Culture Series, titled ‘Year of the Family Seminar: Circular Economy Ventures in Waste Management Using Artificial Intelligence’.

The event forms part of the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to promote environmental awareness and embed sustainability principles across society, with the participation of experts and those interested in environmental affairs.

Mohamed Ahmed bin Fahd, Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Zayed International Foundation for the Environment, opened the seminar by welcoming speakers and participants. He highlighted the alignment between the seminar’s theme and the UAE Government’s new framework to transform 50 percent of government sectors, services and operations to adopt self-executing and self-driving artificial intelligence models. He noted that this reflects the vision of the wise leadership to position the UAE as a global hub for developing and adopting AI solutions across various fields.

Farah Al-Khatib, a specialist in circular economy and social entrepreneurship, and Founder and CEO of Green E-Badge, presented a keynote paper titled ‘Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Transform Waste into Added Value for Smart Cities and Communities’. She highlighted practical applications of AI in advancing waste management systems, including high-precision automated sorting technologies based on robotics, computer vision and machine learning algorithms capable of identifying and separating waste types such as plastics, metals and paper with accuracy exceeding 99 percent. She noted that these technologies enhance recycling efficiency and reduce pollution associated with traditional sorting methods.

Al-Khatib also pointed to the role of smart bins that monitor fill levels in real time, with AI systems analysing data to optimise waste collection routes, reduce fuel consumption, lower operational costs and minimise carbon emissions. She stressed the need to complement technological innovation with community awareness and supportive legislation to ensure sustainable environmental, economic and social impact.

Gouri Shankar, an academic and AI consultant, commented on the presentation by highlighting the role of AI in large-scale waste sorting and recycling. He outlined key challenges, including the need for unified data standards across the UAE to ensure interoperability and enable regulatory reporting, integrating the informal recycling sector into digital systems, and determining whether governments will mandate such systems or allow industry-led standards.

He called for encouraging these models and implementing them on the ground to develop practical plans for their adoption as part of an integrated environmental strategy within government systems, enhancing sustainability efforts and improving resource management efficiency.

In conclusion, Dr. Hamdan Al Shaer, Vice Chairman of the Foundation, said that a true circular economy requires accurate data, aware communities and interconnected digital systems. He emphasised that the UAE’s experience represents a scalable global model, particularly for rapidly developing regions, and reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to promoting environmental awareness and sustainability in line with the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.