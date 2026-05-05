Zayed Authority for People of Determination participates in 'Make it in the Emirates 2026'

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination is presenting a practical model for the economic empowerment of People of Determination through its participation in the fifth edition of “Make it in the Emirates 2026,” held at ADNEC Abu Dhabi.

This participation reflects the Authority’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s goals of developing the industrial sector and enhancing national content, while reinforcing the role of People of Determination as active partners in the country’s economic development journey.

This participation builds on the Authority’s steadily growing presence at the exhibition. In its first participation in 2024, it introduced innovative models such as the 3D printing workshop and “Bee Café.” In 2025, it expanded its presence to include a panel discussion alongside the café and the showcasing of products made by People of Determination. Its 2026 participation reflects a more mature and integrated experience through a comprehensive production ecosystem.

During the event, the Authority showcases an integrated production system led by People of Determination, offering a range of products made by their own hands. These products demonstrate advanced levels of skill, precision, and quality, reflecting their transition from rehabilitation programmes to real production environments aligned with market demands.

This ecosystem includes successful practical models across various sectors. The Authority presents creative and handcrafted products at the Ministry of Culture pavilion, alongside a live experience at the hearing aids workshop “Al Nahla Factory” within the Emirates Drug Establishment pavilion, where the stages of assembling, programming, and testing hearing devices are demonstrated in accordance with precise medical standards.

The participation also features a tailoring workshop showcasing high-quality products with meticulous craftsmanship, in addition to “Bee Café,” which offers a professional hospitality experience delivered by People of Determination. It also includes a cheese factory presenting high-quality food products that embody the concept of “Made in the UAE” and align with national industrial standards.

This participation reflects the Authority’s ongoing efforts to develop vocational rehabilitation programmes that focus on providing real and sustainable employment opportunities, enabling People of Determination to acquire specialised skills in food production, crafts, services, and advanced technologies—enhancing their readiness to integrate into the labour market and contribute to the national economy.

In this context, Zayed Authority for People of Determination affirmed that its participation in the exhibition embodies a clear vision centred on economic empowerment, highlighting its efforts to transform rehabilitation pathways into real production opportunities that enable People of Determination to actively integrate into the industrial sector.

Through this participation, Zayed Authority for People of Determination continues to reinforce its role as a key driver of empowerment through impactful initiatives that promote the inclusion of People of Determination across various productive sectors, affirming their presence as active partners in shaping the future—reflecting the UAE’s vision of building an inclusive society based on equal opportunities and sustainability.