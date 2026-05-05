Sultan bin Ahmed meets UOS athletes after sporting success

SHARJAH, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), met on Tuesday with athletes from the university’s sports teams who achieved outstanding results in the UAE University Games 2025–2026. The meeting took place at the Student Forum building on campus.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed praised the distinguished results achieved by the university’s sports teams, expressing his thanks and appreciation to the male and female athletes for their efforts, which contributed to securing achievements and winning titles.

He affirmed that these sporting successes are no less important than academic achievements, describing the athletes as ambassadors of the university and exemplary representatives in various local and international arenas.

Sport as a bridge between communities

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed recalled his university years and participation in sporting activities, noting their role in strengthening relationships among students and introducing them to peers from different disciplines, colleges and nationalities.

He stressed that sport contributes to bringing communities closer together and fostering a spirit of harmony, advising athletes to uphold sportsmanship and serve as role models. He expressed pride in the achievements attained and wished them continued success and further accomplishments that benefit both the athletes and the university.

Professor Dr Issam Al-Din Ibrahim Ajami, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah (UOS), commended the students’ efforts and the honourable results they achieved, reflecting the university’s standing and enhancing its presence among universities in sporting competitions.

He affirmed that the UOS is not limited to academic and research aspects alone, but is also committed to supporting excellence across various fields, including sporting and community activities, enriching the student experience and extending its positive impact on students’ lives.

He added that the university places great importance on developing students’ skills and refining their abilities across different fields, enabling them to achieve comprehensive excellence. This, he noted, is positively reflected in their success at both personal and collective levels, wishing all continued success and further achievements.

UOS teams recorded notable sporting achievements at the conclusion of the UAE University Games 2025–2026 in men’s and women’s team events. The men’s teams secured first place in football, basketball and volleyball, delivering high-level performances that surpassed all participating universities.

At the women’s level, the university teams were crowned in basketball and volleyball championships, underscoring the UOS’s leading role in supporting women’s sport and providing the means to achieve excellence across various arenas.

The UOS was also awarded the Overall Sports Excellence Shield, presented by the UAE Sports Federation to educational institutions—both school and university—that achieve the highest cumulative points across all competitions. This shield reflects the university’s comprehensive sporting excellence and the integration of administrative and technical efforts within its sports sector.

These achievements further reinforce the UOS’ position as a leading destination not only in academic and research fields, but also as a sporting hub that contributes to supplying UAE national teams with qualified young talent.