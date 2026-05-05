ALC organises forum to discuss winning, shortlisted works in Sheikh Zayed Book Award’s Literature category

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of the celebrations marking 20 years since the establishment of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA), the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) organised a session at the Zayed National Museum yesterday, in collaboration with Al Multaqa Literary Salon, to discuss winning and shortlisted works in the Award’s 2026 edition.

The session brought together a distinguished group of writers, novelists, and representatives of literary salons from across the UAE, along with culture enthusiasts. It was held as part of the SZBA’s strategy to strengthen cultural partnerships, enrich the literary scene, and advance Arab creative presence through interactive sessions that explore the artistic and aesthetic qualities, intellectual visions, and deeper human meaning of winning and shortlisted works.

The event opened with an introductory session featuring a video address by Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC and Secretary-General of the Award, in which he welcomed attendees and praised the role of literary forums and reading clubs in enriching cultural life.

“Today, we celebrate 20 years since the establishment of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award,” Dr Ali bin Tamim said. “Over two decades, the Award has established itself as a prestigious international cultural platform that has encouraged originality and innovation, honoured hundreds of creative individuals, and supported publishing and translation, in addition to launching initiatives and grants that have strengthened the global presence of Arabic literature and enriched Arab identity, language, and culture.”

“We have no doubt that your critical and analytical readings will be a valuable addition that enhances the role of the Award’s shortlists and their impact in spotlighting serious works that serve and elevate culture and knowledge,” Bin Tamim added.

The first session was moderated by Asma Seddeeq Al Motawa, Founder and Chair of Al Multaqa Literary Salon, and focused on the 2026 winner of the Award’s Literature category, the novel ‘Births in the Zoo’ by Egyptian author Ashraf Elashmawy, published by Al Dar Al Masriah Al Lubnaniah in 2024.

The discussion featured Dr Fatima Al Maamari from Majlis Shamma lilfikr, Dr Jamila Khanji from Al Multaqa Literary Salon, Salwa Fouad Al Qaddoumi from Sharq w Gharb Cultural Forum, Dr Turki Al Zaabi from Al-Jahiz Literary Salon, and Marwa Melhem from the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature Foundation.

Moderated by Dr Maryam Al Hashemi, the second session examined the novel ‘Fourure’ by Iraqi writer Nizar Abdulsattar, published by Hachette Antoine Naufal in 2024. Participants included Maha Abuhelaiqa from the Sea of Culture Foundation, Dr Maya Abou Zahr from Multaqa Al Riwayat, and Budoor Al Budoor from the Six O’Clock Club.

The third session addressed the novel ‘Secret of the Saffron’ by Dr Badriah Albeshr of Saudi Arabia, published by Dar Elshorouk in 2025. The discussion was moderated by media figure Ayesha Sultan from saloon Almuntadaa Althaqafii and featured Loolwa Al Mansoori from the Emirates Writers Union, Rola Al Banna from Knowledge Lounge, and Oumsia Rifai from Iqra Book Forum.

These literary forums associated with the Sheikh Zayed Book Award are regarded as a strategic cultural project aimed at enriching the Arab cultural landscape, spotlighting distinguished creative works, and developing literary and critical taste. By generating significant media and intellectual momentum around winning and shortlisted works, they reaffirm the Award’s role as a leading platform in support of Arab thought and creativity.

Nominations for the Award’s 20th edition recorded remarkable growth compared to the previous cycle, with the Literature category attracting the highest number of submissions at 1,117, reflecting the confidence the SZBA has earned and its role in supporting literary and intellectual talent around the world.