Awqaf Dubai reports AED1.48 billion in assets under management for minors, incapacitated individuals

DUBAI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai) has announced the financial results of the assets of minors and incapacitated individuals under its management, which reached AED1.48 billion by the end of 2025, marking a 17.4% increase compared to 2024.

The announcement was made during the review of the Financial Affairs Department’s report at Awqaf’s 14th Board meeting of 2026. The meeting was chaired by Essa Al Ghurair, Chairman of Awqaf Dubai, in the presence of Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of Awqaf Dubai, Board members, and directors of organisational units.

The meeting reviewed investments relating to minors under Awqaf’s care for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025, and examined the financial data report. The Board also discussed the investment strategy for the coming years, which outlines future directions focused on preserving and growing minors’ assets, while leveraging investment opportunities to achieve optimal returns within prudent risk levels.

Financial results showed that total income reached AED71.2 million in 2025, reflecting a 12% increase compared to 2024. Expenses remained stable at approximately AED14.4 million, resulting in a net operating profit of AED57 million, up 15%, highlighting the operational efficiency of Awqaf Dubai.

Essa Al Ghurair said the results reflect the strength of the institutional approach adopted in managing and developing the funds of those under care. “These results also underscore the effectiveness of our investment policies in preserving assets and maximising returns, in line with the leadership’s vision to direct endowment work towards supporting national development plans," he added.

Al Ghurair noted that 97% of assets have been allocated to stable investments over the past three years, based on carefully developed frameworks that balance returns and risk, ensure financial sustainability, and safeguard the rights of beneficiaries. He noted that Awqaf Dubai continues to advance a sustainable investment strategy focused on portfolio diversification and the identification of high-quality opportunities.

Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa said Awqaf Dubai continues to develop its financial system in line with international best practices, enhancing asset management efficiency and reinforcing community trust.

He added that the growth of assets to AED1.48 billion reflects the success of approved plans, noting that Awqaf Dubai will continue to adopt advanced strategies to increase returns and diversify investments for the benefit of beneficiaries and their families.