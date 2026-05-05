President of Cyprus condemns attacks targeting UAE

NICOSIA, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, strongly condemned the missile and drone attacks that targeted the UAE, expressing his full solidarity with the UAE’s leadership and people.

He affirmed that Cyprus stands firmly alongside the UAE and its regional partners, underscoring his country’s commitment to de-escalation and respect for international law in a way that contributes to enhancing security and stability.

He also noted that the security of the region is inextricably linked with the security of Europe.