Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity sets submission deadline

SHARJAH, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity (First Publication) has set October 31st as the deadline for submissions to its 30th edition, dedicated to manuscripts prepared for first publication by writers from the UAE and across the Arab world.

The award stems from the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and is part of his ongoing efforts to support talented writers in the award's literary fields, which include: short stories, poetry, novels, plays, children's literature, and literary criticism.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of the Cultural Affairs Department at the Sharjah Department of Culture and Secretary-General of the Award, stated, "The award embodies the profound interest of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in fostering creativity, and his continuous commitment to supporting talented writers, both men and women, enabling them to showcase their early works and engage with the Arab cultural scene."

Al Qaseer emphasised that since its inception, the award has enriched the Arab cultural landscape with 522 winners across previous cycles, who have established their presence, left their literary mark, and become active participants in its creative movement.

The Secretary-General noted that the award welcomes submissions from all Arab countries, highlighting its significant geographical expansion and its growing international reach. He affirmed that previous cycles saw notable participation from countries such as Gambia, Mali, Senegal, Pakistan, and Canada, indicating its expanding international scope. He explained that the number of entries in each cycle exceeds 500, reflecting the high level of interest.

Al Qaseer emphasised that the award's continuity over the decades reflects Sharjah's unwavering commitment to its enlightening cultural project and its role in nurturing and supporting literary talent, thus contributing to the consolidation of Arab creativity on both the Arab and international levels.

The General Secretariat has adopted the participation criteria, which are open to both genders from within the UAE and all Arab countries. The manuscript must be submitted for publication for the first time in a book, and must not have been previously printed or won in a similar competition, nor submitted for a university degree or previously published.