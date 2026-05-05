MoHESR holds inaugural meeting of Sustainable Energy & Water Working Group

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has held the inaugural meeting of the Sustainable Energy and Water Working Group, one of eight groups of the Advisory Committee for Higher Education and Future Skills.

The meeting brought together representatives from higher education institutions (HEIs) and relevant economic sectors to ensure alignment of academic outcomes with labour market needs.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council alongside 12 HEIs: United Arab Emirates University, Zayed University, Higher Colleges of Technology, Khalifa University, University of Sharjah, American University of Sharjah, New York University Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Heriot Watt University, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Polytechnic. Representatives from five economic entities – ADNOC Group, TAQA, Emirates Global Aluminium, Schneider Electric and Emirates NBD – also participated.

In the opening remarks, MoHESR outlined the context behind the establishment of the working group, the objectives of its inaugural meeting and the expected outcomes.

The Ministry also emphasised the importance of ongoing coordination among participating entities to ensure the successful achievement of the group’s objectives in the coming phases.

Dr. Faisal Al Ayyan, President & CEO of the Higher Colleges of Technology, said, “The Sustainable Energy and Water Working Group represents a key element in strengthening collaboration between higher education and critical economic sectors to better align academic programmes with energy and water workforce needs. The initial phase of this initiative emphasises applied learning and deeper partnerships with employers, including professional exchange and work experience for faculty, to modify curricula and prepare more future-ready graduates.”

Ibrahim Al Zu'bi, Group Chief Sustainability & ESG Officer at ADNOC Group and Chairman of the Sustainable Energy and Water Working Group, said, “Aligning higher education outcomes with the rapid transformation of the energy and water sectors is key to developing future-ready national talent. The working group focuses on strengthening sustainability capabilities, leveraging advanced technologies to enhance efficiency and fostering collaboration between academia and industry to meet evolving labour market needs.”

Ibrahim Al Zu'bi added, “Long-term resilience and national prosperity depend on effective stewardship of vital systems such as energy and water. In this context, ADNOC prioritises education and capacity building as a core pillar of its corporate social responsibility, working with academic partners to develop skills in sustainability, resource and risk management and the application of AI and advanced technologies, ensuring talent remains aligned with the sector’s development and the UAE’s long-term priorities.”

Participants discussed current and emerging skill requirements in energy- and water-related sectors – with a focus on priority skills and required competencies – to better align educational outcomes with sector needs, while highlighting the importance of relying on data-driven insights to define priorities.

Opportunities to align academic curricula with priority skill requirements were also reviewed, supporting the development of educational pathways that are closely linked to real world needs.

Participants praised the working group’s approach and discussions, highlighting the need to sustain momentum in strengthening collaboration between HEIs and key economic sectors. They also welcomed the proposed directions for curriculum development and expanded collaboration in work experience, mentoring and research to better prepare students and align academic pathways with energy and water sector skills.

The working group’s efforts fall within national initiatives aimed at developing the UAE’s higher education system in line with the rapidly evolving labour market, strengthening its alignment with economic and professional sector needs and supporting national priorities. These efforts contribute to preparing qualified talent in energy, renewable energy and water fields who are capable of effectively contributing to development and enhancing the country’s competitiveness.