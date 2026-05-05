FNC Speaker discusses parliamentary relations with South Sudan

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received MP. Stephen Lual Ngor, Member of the National Legislative Assembly of the Republic of South Sudan, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations as well as parliamentary and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was held at FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Ghobash received a written message from the Speaker of the National Legislative Assembly of South Sudan concerning the enhancement of parliamentary relations and the development of bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

The meeting was attended by several FNC members.

The two sides reviewed several issues of mutual interest and explored ways to develop and activate parliamentary diplomacy through the exchange of visits and by strengthening coordination and consultation on various matters, in a way that supports existing cooperation between the UAE and South Sudan across multiple sectors.

They also discussed several regional and international developments. Ghobash stressed that geopolitical tensions have a direct impact on supply chains, energy markets, and global trade flows.

He further addressed current regional developments and the security challenges and threats facing the region, affirming that the UAE has dealt with these challenges responsibly and with balance, reflecting its approach of promoting regional security and stability.

Regarding the Sudan crisis, he affirmed that the UAE’s position is clear and consistent, based on supporting efforts aimed at reaching an immediate ceasefire, establishing an urgent humanitarian truce, and advancing a peaceful resolution, alongside the continued provision of urgent humanitarian and relief assistance.

MP. Stephen Lual Ngor expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s role, affirming his country’s keenness to strengthen bilateral relations and benefit from the UAE’s expertise. He also praised the UAE’s development across various sectors and its strong international reputation and global respect, attributed to its policies based on the values of peace, tolerance, and openness.