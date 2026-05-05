UAE Pavilion debuts today at SAHA 2026, featuring top defence industry leaders, groundbreaking innovations

ISTANBUL, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates National Pavilion has kicked off its participation in the SAHA International Defence and Aerospace Exhibition (SAHA) 2026, one of the world’s leading events dedicated to defence, aerospace, and space industries, held from 5th to 9th May at the Istanbul Expo Centre in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, and supported by the UAE Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun), the pavilion demonstrates the UAE’s commitment to global defence and aerospace collaboration and fostering high-value industrial partnerships.

The pavilion brings together leading national defence and aerospace organisations, including Tawazun, EDGE Group, Generation 5, and AAL Group, to present cutting-edge, integrated multi-domain defence solutions across land, air, and sea domains, showcasing the nation’s growing influence in defence innovation.

As part of its participation, Tawazun brings together national companies under a single national pavilion, in line with its broader strategy to enhance the competitiveness of the local defence sector and foster strategic partnerships in defence and advanced technology sectors.

The council focuses on facilitating bilateral engagements with international defence companies and institutions, as well as exploring opportunities in joint manufacturing, technology transfer, and the development of defence supply chains.

It also highlights the UAE’s advanced industrial capabilities and showcases national talent working across the defence sector.

EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, is showcasing its in-depth understanding of Türkiye and the surrounding region's security landscape and modernisation requirements, with a display of its latest smart weapons, air defence systems, and electronic warfare (EW) solutions.

Smart weapons on show include the mission-proven and highly modular AL TARIQ-LR (Long Range) all-weather, day/night precision-guided munition (PGM), the THUNDER line of cost-effective PGMs, the DESERT STING family of guided-glide weapons, the advanced MANSUP-ER (Extended Range) anti-ship missile, and the SHADOW line of rapidly deployable loitering munitions.

Designed to counter conventional and evolving asymmetric aerial threats, EDGE is displaying the Skynex SKYKNIGHT Air Defence System and the SKYSHIELD QD (Quick Deployment) counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) solution.

In the EW domain, EDGE is showcasing the ACTIVECELL-SAR (Search-and-Rescue) for tracking cellular signals, and the GPS-PROTECT 4, offering advanced GPS anti-jamming capabilities for platforms across air, land, and sea.

Generation 5 Holding is showcasing its portfolio of defence solutions and advanced manufacturing capabilities, highlighting how its fully integrated model, spanning research and development, manufacturing, testing, integration, and lifecycle support, enables accelerated development cycles and ensures sustained operational readiness.

The company is also highlighting its expanding footprint across the global defence landscape, while promoting knowledge exchange, forging partnerships, and highlighting the UAE’s national technological capabilities and innovations.

Operating across the air, land, sea, and defence systems domains, Generation 5 delivers tailored solutions designed to meet demanding global security requirements.

AAL Group, the aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) specialist focused on rotary-wing platforms, is showcasing its full suite of capabilities, encompassing maintenance, technical support, logistics, training, modernisation, and mission-specific enhancements.

Additionally, the group is highlighting its experience in modernisation and mission-specific enhancements tailored to operational requirements, with a focus on delivering reliable, cost-effective support that maximises the operational readiness of rotary-wing fleets for customers worldwide.

SAHA 2026 attracts thousands of international companies and senior decision-makers from more than 120 countries, offering a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration across advanced technologies, defence manufacturing, unmanned systems, and military innovation.