International community strongly condemns Iranian attacks on UAE, calls for curbing threatening practices in region

ABU DHABI, 5th May (WAM) -- Iran’s blatant attacks on the UAE have sparked widespread global outrage and unprecedented diplomatic reactions, with the latest strike targeting civilian facilities in the UAE described as a grave threat to regional and international security and stability.

The broad international condemnation of the Iranian attack reflected a unified stance rejecting any infringement on the UAE’s security and affirming solidarity with the country, while holding the Iranian regime fully responsible for the escalation of security tensions in the region.

Several world capitals have signalled a possible reassessment of their stance toward Iran’s terrorist practices, considering various options to address such actions in a way that restores security and stability in the region and ensures freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Condemnations were issued by a wide range of countries and organisations, including the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Union of the Comoros, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, and the Lebanese Republic, as well as regional organisations such as the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the League of Arab States, the Arab Parliament, and the Muslim World League.

At the international level, the attack was condemned by the European Union and several friendly countries, including the Republic of Serbia, the the Federal Republic of Germany, the United Kingdom, Montenegro, the French Republic, Canada, New Zealand, the Republic of India, the Republic of Malta, the Kingdom of Belgium, the Republic of Cyprus, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Estonia, the Czech Republic, the Republic of Lithuania, the Republic of North Macedonia, Romania, the Republic of Latvia, Ukraine, the Republic of Austria, the Republic of Bulgaria, the Republic of Ireland, the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Japan, and Australia.