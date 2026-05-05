In phone call with UAE President, Jordan’s King condemns attacks targeting the UAE

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, during which he condemned the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian facilities in the UAE, noting that they violate the country’s sovereignty, threaten its security, and undermine regional stability.

King Abdullah II affirmed Jordan’s solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures taken to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its people and residents.

The two sides discussed the escalating developments and their implications for regional and international security and stability.