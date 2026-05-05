Hazza bin Zayed reviews efforts to protect groundwater resources, strengthen water security in Al Ain Region

AL AIN, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has reviewed ongoing efforts to protect groundwater resources and strengthen water security in the region through strategic initiatives aimed at optimising water consumption, using the latest modern irrigation solutions and technologies, and advancing plans to reuse treated water for industrial purposes.

The meeting took place during H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed’s reception of a delegation from Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), led by Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, to discuss current and future projects and initiatives focused on enhancing sustaining groundwater reserves, strengthening emergency response preparedness, and advancing groundwater monitoring systems to protect water resources from depletion, pollution and other potential environmental hazards.

He reviewed the efforts undertaken by EAD and relevant entities to create a balance between development requirements and natural resource sustainability, underscoring the importance of adopting innovative solutions and strengthening community partnerships to foster a culture of water responsibility and ensure water security for future generations, in line with the sustainability vision of the emirate and the UAE.

The meeting also addressed ways to oversee groundwater use and curb unlicensed well drilling at farms, contributing to the protection of groundwater reserves and ensuring the sustainable use of the vital resource, by raising awareness among farmers and livestock breeders about the adverse impact of unregulated wells on water sustainability, alongside promoting water conservation through guidance and incentive-based programmes.

During the meeting, he was also briefed on EAD’s key future priorities under its 2026-2030 strategy, including programmes and specialised projects focused on protecting natural resources, strengthening water security, and supporting the sustainability of ecosystems across Al Ain Region.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the EAD delegation expressed their appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continued support of their programmes and projects, while reaffirming their commitment to advancing environmental sustainability goals and preserving natural resources for present and future generations.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Engineer Faisal Ali Al Hammadi, Executive Director of Environment Quality Sector at EAD; and several officials at EAD.