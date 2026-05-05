Tawazun launches 'Entrepreneurship Enablement Programme' to boost innovation in defence, advanced technology sectors

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- On the sidelines of “Make it in the Emirates” 2026, Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement announced the launch of the “Entrepreneurship Enablement Programme”, a strategic initiative under its Industrial Innovation and Artificial Intelligence Directorate.

The programme aims to empower a new generation of Emirati entrepreneurs and start-ups in the defence and security industries, as well as in dual-use technology sectors.

The launch forms part of the Council’s wider efforts to strengthen the innovation ecosystem, accelerate the development of advanced technological solutions, and support defence supply chains. It also seeks to deepen reliance on national capabilities in critical technologies, in line with the UAE’s strategic direction and the UAE Vision 2031.

The programme reflects an integrated approach to building an enabling environment for innovation, by supporting start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises operating in dual-use technologies. It also seeks to enhance their readiness for growth and expansion, while connecting them to a broader ecosystem of industrial and technology partners.

Ahmed Ali Al Harmoodi, Director-General of Industry Innovation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) at Tawazun, said, “The Entrepreneurship Enablement Programme represents a key pillar in Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement’s efforts to develop an advanced and integrated innovation ecosystem across the defence and security sectors. Our focus is on enabling national talent and start-ups to play a central role in developing priority future technologies.”

The programme is also aligned with national efforts to build a knowledge- and innovation-driven economy, through strengthening integration between government entities, the industrial sector and entrepreneurs. Through this initiative, we aim to accelerate the adoption of advanced technological solutions, while supporting the development of sustainable national capabilities that enhance the UAE’s global competitiveness and reinforce its position as a regional hub for defence industries and advanced technologies, he added

Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, Executive Director of Entrepreneurship Enablement Sector, outlined the programme’s operating model, saying, “The programme provides an integrated set of enablers that support start-ups throughout their journey, from ideation through to execution, across development stages, and ultimately towards operational readiness and scale. It acts as a bridge, enabling start-ups to benefit from the opportunities offered by the Council, including Tawazun Economic Programme. This includes facilitating access to technology transfer services, certification services, and connecting them with relevant entities across the ecosystem, thereby supporting their growth and expansion.”

The programme, she pointed out, also includes specialised incubation and capacity-building programmes covering business development, leadership, technology, investment, legal affairs, intellectual property, and brand development. In addition, it provides access to military testing facilities and advanced infrastructure within the Tawazun Industrial Park, alongside opportunities to collaborate with the Council’s R&D programmes. This supports product development and accelerates readiness for deployment.