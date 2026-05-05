In phone call with UAE President, Egyptian President condemns attacks targeting the UAE

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, during which he condemned the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian sites in the UAE, noting that they constitute a violation of sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter and pose a threat to regional security and stability.

His Excellency El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and stability while ensuring the safety of its people.

The two sides also discussed fraternal ties and developments in the region and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability.