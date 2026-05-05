Finland condemns attacks on UAE

BRUSSELS, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Finland has condemned the missile and drone attacks that targeted the United Arab Emirates. The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland, Elina Valtonen, stated that these attacks represent a clear violation of sovereignty and international law, are unacceptable, and must stop immediately.

Minister Valtonen expressed, in a post today on the X platform, her full solidarity with the UAE, its leadership, government, and people, emphasising that diplomacy and negotiations are the only way to achieve lasting peace.