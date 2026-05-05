Ukraine condemns attacks on UAE

BRUSSELS, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, strongly condemned Iran's recent missile and drone attacks that targeted the UAE, affirming that they are unacceptable and undermine regional and global security.

In a post today on the X platform, Andrii Sybiha expressed his country’s solidarity with the UAE and its people, calling for de-escalation and diplomacy.

He emphasised that Ukraine consistently opposes all acts of aggression and supports efforts to strengthen international security.