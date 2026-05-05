Inception launches InceptionClaw sovereign AI super assistant

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Inception, a G42 company, has launched InceptionClaw, a sovereign, enterprise-grade AI super assistant that goes beyond answering questions to actively managing the workload of enterprise leaders and government officials.

Built on Inception's Catalyst platform and powered by Compass models under UAE-level guardrails, InceptionClaw is the first enterprise agentic AI super assistant that is UAE-native and sovereign by architecture.

Most AI assistants wait to be asked. InceptionClaw does not. It continuously monitors your calendar, email, and project management tools, surfaces what matters, and delivers structured briefs, alerts, and audio summaries directly to applications like Messaging, Teams, or email; all this before you even open a single app. An executive can ask for a morning brief of their week and receive a prioritised, multi-source summary. They can set a recurring Sunday evening brief that arrives every week without another prompt. They can walk into a difficult meeting with competitor analysis that their AI assistant prepared overnight.

The product runs natively on Inception’s sovereign Catalyst platform with Compass GPT-5.x models, meaning all data stays within UAE jurisdiction under Greenshield sovereign controls. For government ministries, regulated industries, and enterprises with strict data residency requirements, InceptionClaw removes the fundamental barrier of mistrust that makes general-purpose AI assistants unusable for enterprise workflows.

Trust as a protocol is built into the architecture. InceptionClaw gives each user isolated credentials and a tamper-proof audit trail of every action taken on their behalf. Every skill the assistant runs is code-reviewed, dependency-audited, and cryptographically signed before it reaches a user. Spending limits prevent runaway costs, and high-stakes actions queue for human approval before anything executes. For governments and regulated industries evaluating AI assistants in the wake of Gartner’s recent warnings about credential exposure in unmanaged deployments, that distinction matters. InceptionClaw can be setup easily.

It connects across the tools enterprise leaders already use: Microsoft 365 for email, calendar, and Teams; SharePoint for documents and Monday.com for project data. It can draft communications, generate structured outputs, create files, and deliver them directly via email or messaging. Acting, rather than simply responding. It also generates multispeaker audio podcasts from written content, allowing executives to consume strategic briefings hands-free during a commute or between meetings.

Ashish Koshy, CEO, Inception, said, "Enterprises and governments require AI agents that are powerful and accountable. Every day that organisations deploy AI tools without sovereign controls, they are accumulating risk they may not see until it is too late. InceptionClaw changes what an AI assistant can do, and where it can be trusted to do it. It gives every organisation the ability to deploy AI agents at scale, without trading away security or sovereignty to do it."

InceptionClaw is available immediately to Inception's executive leadership, with rollout across the G42 ecosystem beginning this month. Enterprise and government clients can apply for early access through Inception directly. For organisations already evaluating general-purpose AI assistants, Inception is offering a sovereign readiness assessment to identify where current tools fall short on data residency and compliance.