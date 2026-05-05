EDGE, ICAPE explore joint development, local supply of critical electronic subsystems

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- EDGE and ICAPE Group today signed a Memorandum of Understanding at Make it in the Emirates (MIITE 2026), signalling a shared intent to pursue joint development and the localisation of key electronic subsystem supply in the UAE.

The MoU marks a formal next step in an established commercial relationship, providing a framework for the two groups to explore how ICAPE Group's world-class PCBs turnkey solutions and electronic components expertise can be progressively embedded within EDGE Group's in-country manufacturing operations.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE Group, said, “We are deliberate about the partnerships we build. ICAPE Group brings recognised global expertise in PCBs, turnkey solutions and electronic components, and this MoU sets out our joint ambition to take that relationship to a new level, with local development and supply as the end goal.”

With demand for electronic components, printed circuit boards and turnkey solutions services across EDGE’s product portfolio projected to increase significantly, establishing a localised and resilient supply chain for critical subsystems is a strategic priority for the group.

Yann Duigou, CEO, ICAPE Group, said, “As CEO of ICAPE Group, I am proud of this agreement with EDGE Group that will pave the way for future potential partnerships across ICAPE Group’s areas of expertise. We are bringing our strong commitment to high quality and high delivery at the service of a leading and fast-growing group, also one of the most advanced and major defence players worldwide.”