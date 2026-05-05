Dubai Police announce ‘Positive Spirit’ cycling race

DUBAI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police have announced the fourth edition of the “Positive Spirit Cycling Race,” set to take place on Saturday, 9 May, at Dubai Autodrome, with prizes totalling AED90,000.

Open to men, women, and children aged five and above, the race offers a unique opportunity for participants of all fitness levels to come together, stay active, and enjoy a lively community atmosphere.

Organised under the Positive Spirit Council initiative, the event aims to promote a healthy lifestyle and strengthen community engagement through sport.

Cyclists will compete in a fast-paced 10 km race following the “criterium” format, held on a closed circuit and designed to deliver an exciting and competitive experience across various age categories.