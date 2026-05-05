Bahraini Speaker of Council of Representatives affirms full solidarity with UAE

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), has received a cable from Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam, Speaker of the Council of Representatives of the Kingdom of Bahrain, expressing Bahrain’s full solidarity with and support for the UAE.

In the cable, the Bahraini Speaker affirmed the Kingdom’s condemnation and denunciation of any acts targeting the UAE’s security, stability, or the safety of its civilian facilities.

He stressed Bahrain’s rejection of anything that could threaten regional security, undermine stability, or violate relevant international laws and conventions.

He highlighted the deep fraternal and historic ties between the UAE and Bahrain under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, affirming that the UAE’s security is an integral part of Bahrain’s security.

Al Musallam reiterated his country’s full support for all measures taken by the UAE to safeguard its sovereignty, security, stability, and national resources, wishing continued security and stability for the UAE, its leadership, and its people.