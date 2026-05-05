Core42, Solutions+ partner to build sovereign AI infrastructure across Mubadala Investment Company Group

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Core42, a G42 company specialising in sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with Solutions+, the AI-driven shared services company providing technology services and solutions. Announced at Make it in the Emirates, taking place 4th – 7th May in Abu Dhabi, the agreement establishes a structured framework for delivering secure, scalable cloud, data, and AI infrastructure services across the Mubadala Group and Abu Dhabi government entities.

The agreement sees Core42 serve as the foundational infrastructure provider to the Mubadala Group as well as government entities across Abu Dhabi and the UAE, while Solutions+ acts as the primary implementation and data services partner. Solutions+ will leverage Core42’s in-country AI infrastructure through Core42’s Compass API to power the delivery of its WEAVE AI platform. This will provide the large language model access and GPU compute required to develop and run enterprise-grade AI applications, while enabling WEAVE AI to be deployed within a sovereign, compliant environment. In parallel, Solutions+ becomes the lead partner for Oracle Fusion and OCI services across a defined set of enterprise accounts agreed with Core42, supporting consistency, governance and speed of delivery.

Commenting on the partnership, Nasir Al Nabhani, Managing Director, Solutions+, said, “Combining Solutions+’s implementation expertise and WEAVE AI platform with Core42’s compute infrastructure creates an end-to-end capability for AI adoption across the Mubadala Investment Company Group portfolio companies and government entity clients. This is a partnership grounded in shared priorities: a sovereign-first approach, a focus on delivery, and a commitment to long-term impact.”

The partnership builds on an existing working relationship between the two organisations, formalising roles and expanding the scope of collaboration to meet growing demand for AI-ready enterprise infrastructure across the UAE and the wider region. The agreement also establishes a framework for collaboration beyond Mubadala Investment Company, for government and private sector clients, including joint opportunity alignment, referrals, and reseller arrangements.

Talal M. Al Kaissi, Chief Executive Officer, Core42, said, “This partnership underscores Core42’s role in enabling AI at scale with secure, resilient, sovereign-ready infrastructure built for production. Together with Solutions+, we’re creating a structured delivery model that unites compute and implementation, accelerating outcomes for large, complex organisations.”

G42 and Mubadala Investment Company, together with Mubadala portfolio companies, including Solutions+, are exhibiting at Make it in the Emirates, the UAE’s flagship industrial platform, where both organisations are showcasing their role in advancing national capabilities across priority sectors. As subsidiary companies of these groups, the partnership between Core42 and Solutions+ reflects this broader ambition, contributing to the development of sovereign, AI-ready infrastructure that supports long-term economic resilience and digital transformation across the UAE.