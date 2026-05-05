UAE President on 50th anniversary of Armed Forces Unification: The UAE draws its strength from its people and its unity

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has said that since its founding, the UAE has pursued prosperity for its people and for the world, while responding with decisiveness and strength to anything threatening its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its people and residents.

In a statement marking the 50th anniversary of the unification of the armed forces, His Highness noted that thanks to the strength of its armed forces, the cohesion of its society, and the resilience of its development model, the UAE remains able to deter any aggression, confront threats, and continue its journey of progress.

His Highness the President said, “Today we mark a defining moment in our history, the decision to unify our armed forces, which reflects the foresight of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, and his fellow Rulers, may they rest in peace.”

His Highness noted that strengthening defence capabilities will remain a key strategic priority within the UAE’s development vision, ensuring the armed forces continue to serve as a protective shield safeguarding the nation’s future.

In his statement, His Highness said this year’s anniversary is a particularly proud occasion, given the decisive role played by the UAE’s armed forces in responding to the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The following is the full text of the UAE President’s statement marking the 50th anniversary of the unification of the armed forces:

My sons and daughters of the armed forces,

Peace, mercy and blessings of God be upon you.

May God bless you and your sincere efforts in defending the nation and safeguarding the security of its people and residents.

Today, we mark a defining moment in our history, the decision to unify our armed forces on 6 May 1976, which reflects the foresight of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, and his fellow Rulers, may they rest in peace, as well as their wisdom and forward‑looking vision.

This year’s occasion holds special significance as it marks the 50th anniversary of this pivotal milestone. With pride, we recall the sacrifices of the armed forces over the decades, their continued role within our development journey, and their embodiment of the UAE’s values and principles.

The anniversary also comes at a time of profound national pride, with our armed forces having written a remarkable chapter in confronting the Iranian terrorist attacks that targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure, responding with courage, competence, and resolve.

What has been demonstrated by the members of our armed forces in confronting this aggression, and the courage and dedication shown in fulfilling their national duty and the significant sacrifices they have made, will be recorded with pride, honour, and distinction in our nation’s history. It affirms that the UAE draws its strength from its people and its unity.

Our advanced defence industries, built on long-term strategic planning and a future-focused vision, have been a key source of strength and effectiveness for our armed forces in confronting these attacks. Reinforcing our defence capabilities will remain a central strategic priority within the UAE’s comprehensive and sustainable development vision, ensuring that our armed forces continue to serve as a protective shield and a deterrent that safeguards our journey towards the future.

Since its founding, the UAE has pursued prosperity for its people and for peoples around the world, while responding with decisiveness and strength to any threat to its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its people and residents.

The UAE, through the strength of its armed forces, the cohesion of its society, and the resilience of its development model, remains able to deter any aggression, confront any threat, and continue its journey of progress.

May God have mercy on our fallen heroes, and may He continue to bless the UAE with strength, security, and safety.