EKTIFA, aldahra sign agricultural partnership

SHARJAH, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Establishment — better known as EKTIFA and operating under the emirate's Department of Agriculture and Livestock — has signed a memorandum of understanding with aldahra, one of the UAE's leading names in the agricultural sector. The agreement forms part of a broader drive to bolster the long-term sustainability and efficiency of local food production.

Dr Eng. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, CEO of the Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Establishment (EKTIFA), and Wissam Abbas, aldahra's Director General for the GCC states, signed the MoU. The signing took place on the sidelines of the Make it in the Emirates 2026 forum.

At its core, the deal seeks to strengthen strategic partnership frameworks that contribute to building robust agricultural value chains, reinforcing food security, and identifying the key challenges facing the local farming sector. Beyond diagnosis, it sets out to develop practical, sustainable mechanisms capable of lifting agricultural output, improving its resilience, and securing its future.

The memorandum also serves as a foundational step towards collaborating on animal feed solutions and developing more flexible, needs-based supply arrangements, while also allowing for broader agricultural collaboration on a global scale.

Speaking about the agreement, Dr Al Tunaiji said it represented the beginning of a strategic working relationship, with the ambition of eventually making aldahra a principal agricultural partner for EKTIFA. He cited aldahra's considerable expertise across the agribusiness sector as a key factor, adding that the agreement reflected both organisations' shared commitment to sustainable growth in this vital industry.

He went on to say that the collaboration underscored the strategic importance of agriculture and would help drive greater integration between the country's leading agricultural institutions—supporting the UAE's broader ambitions to develop its farming sector along more efficient, higher-quality lines while ensuring the responsible stewardship of natural resources.

Wissam Abbas said aldahra remains firmly focused on building partnerships that deliver lasting value rather than short-term gains. "At aldahra, we are committed to forging solid strategic alliances that strengthen supply chain resilience and support the long-term sustainability of the sector," he said. He added that the agreement aligned well with the company's wider strategic vision, which aimed to support national priorities while meeting the needs of Mleiha Farm, one of aldahra's most prominent clients in the region. The company seeks to utilise its global network to ensure a consistent supply of high-quality products while maintaining the integrity of their supply chains.