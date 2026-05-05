Sharjah Gulf Women’s Creativity Award names cultural personality

SHARJAH, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Cultural Office of the Sharjah Family and Community Council has announced the cultural personality to be honoured by the Sharjah Award for Gulf Women’s Creativity in its eighth edition, as part of preparations for the award ceremony.

Salha Obaid Ghabash, Cultural Adviser at the Executive Office, stated that the designation of the “Cultural Personality” category serves as recognition of the literary contributions of a female cultural figure from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries who has left a mark and impact on the Gulf and Arab cultural scene.

She added that Emirati writer Sheikha Mubarak Al Nakhi, from the United Arab Emirates, has been selected as the cultural personality for the current edition of the award. She will be honoured during the award ceremony on 23 June, in recognition of her rich career marked by creativity and excellence, her support for women’s cultural and literary roles, and her active participation in the cultural scene and engagement with societal issues.