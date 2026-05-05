UAE President receives phone call from Kurdistan Region President condemning Iranian terrorist attacks

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from His Excellency Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, during which he condemned the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian sites in the UAE, noting that they constitute a violation of sovereignty and international law and undermine regional security and stability.

The two sides exchanged views on the latest developments and discussed their implications for regional and international stability.