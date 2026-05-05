Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 5th Make it in the Emirates

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the fifth Make it in the Emirates, taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 7th May 2026.

The event is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADNOC and L’IMAD Holding Company, and organised by ADNEC Group under the theme “Advanced Industry. Emerging Stronger.”

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed toured the accompanying exhibition and visited a number of national and international pavilions showcasing the latest technological solutions and advanced innovations aimed at accelerating industrial transformation across vital sectors and supporting national efforts to lead the industries of the future.

He also reviewed key initiatives and flagship projects presented by UAE companies, aimed at further strengthening the national industrial ecosystem and reinforcing the UAE’s standing as a regional and global industrial hub, while supporting economic diversification and advancing industrial excellence in line with future aspirations and evolving priorities.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed underscored that the industrial sector is becoming a cornerstone of sustainable development and a key pillar in building a diversified, resilient national economy prepared to meet the demands of future industries. He further emphasised the importance of public-private partnerships as a strategic driver to attract investment and foster an innovative industrial ecosystem ready to respond to rapid technological change and transform national industrial priorities into high-impact projects.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed also met Emirati innovators participating in the Make It In The Emirates 2026 Startup Pitch Competition and discussed with them their ideas and projects focused on driving innovation through intelligent industrial solutions, including in industrial robotics, autonomous systems and drones, industrial cybersecurity and electric mobility.

Make it in the Emirates is the region’s largest industrial gathering, bringing together decision-makers from the public and private sectors, alongside entrepreneurs, investors, experts, innovators and representatives of financial and banking institutions from around the world to exchange insights and explore investment opportunities across key sectors, including advanced manufacturing, energy, aviation and defence, pharmaceuticals, smart mobility, and other priority economic fields.

Make it in the Emirates features 1,245 exhibiting companies and more than 2,000 specialised exhibitors, showcasing over 5,000 products. The programme also includes more than 50 panel discussions, dialogue sessions and workshops, with small and medium-sized enterprises and entrepreneurs accounting for 61 per cent of total participants.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed was accompanied during the visit by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.