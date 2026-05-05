Mohammed bin Rashid: Under leadership of Mohamed bin Zayed, Armed Forces will remain impregnable fortress

DUBAI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, delivered a speech on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the unification of the Armed Forces, in which he praised their honourable national roles, as well as the dedication and sacrifices of their heroes over five decades of service, during which they raised the name of the UAE high and formed the impregnable fortress that preserved the nation’s pride and safeguarded its dignity and honour.

The following is the text of the speech:

“We gather today to celebrate the golden jubilee of the issuance of the decision to unify the UAE Armed Forces.

More than ever, the importance of this decision is evident today, as it marked the beginning of the journey to build the nation’s shield and its decisive sword, and the umbrella of its security and stability. Having had the honour of accompanying this journey since its early days, a stream of memories passes through my mind, recalling the preparations for issuing the decision, the overwhelming joy at its issuance, the follow-up to its implementation, and participation in the journey of building our Armed Forces over the past fifty years. The vision was clear, and the objectives were defined.

After the issuance of the Resolution on 6th May 1976, I recall the details of the first meeting of the Supreme Defence Council, chaired by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, with the attendance of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum. At the time, I was Minister of Defence.

Sheikh Zayed told us: “We will build a modern army, its backbone the sons of the UAE, to ensure our ability to defend our nation and confront threats regardless of their source.” He said, “We will equip our army with the best types of weapons, diversify sources of armament, and build military industries that keep pace with the needs of our army.”

Guided by this vision, the country developed plans and launched workshops through which programmes for building Emirati military cadres progressed alongside armament programmes and defence industries.

Wills united to lay the first building blocks of a Union that, from its earliest beginnings, indeed from the moment it was still an idea, chose to be resilient in the face of challenges and fortified against difficulties. Since the birth of the UAE, the epic of tireless work has never ceased, aimed at establishing and consolidating the foundations that ensure for this young nation the highest levels of pride and distinction. The Resolution to unify the Armed Forces came as one of the principal chapters of this honourable journey, for a nation that chose to secure its future through unity of decision and strength of structure.

This historic resolution was the result of a long-term strategic vision that anticipated the requirements of building a modern state. It brought together energies under one banner and mobilised all capabilities to build armed forces endowed with the elements of strength that enabled them to play a recognised role in consolidating the pillars of the Union and safeguarding its progress over five decades. During this period, the UAE has moved forward with confidence and steadiness across various fields of development, ensuring for its people advancement and prosperity within an environment that guarantees them, and all who come seeking a better future, the advantage of safety and stability.

The shaping of the national military institution was founded on core principles and values of discipline, efficiency, and loyalty. Over the years, this journey did not stop at any limit, but advanced at an accelerated pace towards development and modernisation, until our Armed Forces became a leading model in readiness and in mastering the latest advancements in the field of defence. They continue to affirm their standing as a symbol of pride for every Emirati man and woman, and a source of inspiration in dedication and giving, striving to elevate the nation to the highest levels of progress and prosperity.

Over the course of 50 years, the chapters of this national epic have continued under an ambitious vision, led by my brother, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He has guided a comprehensive development journey that has encompassed all branches and sectors of the Armed Forces, stemming from a firm belief that possessing a power capable of deterrence is a strategic priority that must not be compromised. This has been achieved through investment in the human element, enhancing its scientific and practical capabilities, and equipping it with knowledge and expertise that make it a central pillar of the nation’s and citizens’ security. It also includes investment in achieving field superiority by acquiring the latest equipment and mastering the use of advanced technologies, granting our Armed Forces the upper hand against anyone who may attempt to undermine the nation’s security and stability.

This comprehensive forward-looking vision has contributed to establishing an integrated defence system that combines high field efficiency with technological superiority. As a direct result of thoughtful planning and meticulous preparedness for various scenarios, our Armed Forces have been placed among the most efficient military institutions globally. This has been clearly reflected in their honourable field performance, which has earned the admiration and appreciation of the world, demonstrating qualitative excellence in carrying out their duties and executing all assigned tasks with competence and capability.

On this occasion, together with the people of the UAE, we stand to extend a salute of pride and appreciation to the members of the UAE Armed Forces, our security services, and the youth of national and reserve service. They embody the highest levels of commitment and discipline, demonstrating dedication, courage, and readiness to sacrifice what is most precious. They present an inspiring model of giving that reflects a firmly rooted military doctrine, founded on loyalty to the nation, devotion to its leadership, belonging to its people, and constant readiness to defend its achievements.

In light of the rapid developments witnessed in the region over recent weeks, the UAE Armed Forces have emerged as a central pillar in safeguarding the nation’s security and stability, addressing all forms of challenges with high efficiency and strategic awareness. They have stood as a solid shield, confronting the repercussions of these transformations with courage and resolve, reaffirming the blessing of safety and security enjoyed by the UAE and all who reside on its soil. This blessing will, God willing, remain among the greatest blessings granted by the Almighty to the dear nation, distinguishing it within a changing regional and international environment.

Alongside their defensive role, the UAE Armed Forces have embodied the humanitarian values of the UAE through their active participation in humanitarian missions and peacekeeping operations. They have been present in times of hardship and crisis, offering support and assistance, and opening windows of hope for those stranded across different parts of the world. They have been at the forefront of giving, extending a helping hand and alleviating the suffering of those affected, affirming that the UAE’s message transcends geographical boundaries and carries at its core the meanings of human solidarity and global responsibility.

Over five decades, the UAE has not ceased to innovate, but has raced against time to build and consolidate the foundations of the Union. The resolution to unify the armed forces served as the spark that ignited the path of development, establishing a defence base characterised by excellence and enabling our Armed Forces to achieve the desired field superiority. Development extended to building a defence industry that, within a short period, became one of the pillars of national strength. It has succeeded in securing a distinguished competitive position globally, with a growing presence in international markets, supported by a strategic vision grounded in innovation, knowledge, and high-quality partnerships.

On this occasion, we recall with the utmost reverence and appreciation the sacrifices of the nation’s honourable martyrs, who inscribed enduring chapters in the epic of nation-building. Their heroism will remain immortal in its memory and conscience. They gave their lives in defence of truth and in honour of the Union’s flag. Their giving stands as a symbol of sacrifice, a source of inspiration for generations, and a renewed pledge that the UAE will remain strong, proud, and resilient at all times.

The UAE’s commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the unification of its Armed Forces reaffirms the continuation of the journey with confidence and steadfastness, under wise leadership that believes the future of the UAE is shaped by the contributions of its sons and their ability to consolidate the foundations of its progress and prosperity. It upholds that the nation’s elevation is a trust that cannot be relinquished, and that protecting its achievements is a responsibility that must be carried without compromise.

As we enter a new phase of national work, the UAE Armed Forces remain a fundamental pillar in safeguarding the present and building bridges towards a secure future. They represent a renewed chapter in the story of a nation advancing in a race for excellence with unwavering determination, steadfast resolve, and boundless ambition. Through their heroism and enduring contributions, they remain the impregnable fortress of a nation whose path is peace and whose goal is leadership.