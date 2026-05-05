Armed Forces shield safeguarding nation, protecting its gains: Ras Al Khaimah Ruler

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, said that today marks five decades since the unification of the UAE Armed Forces, a cherished occasion for all and the outcome of the wise vision of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his fellow founding leaders.

He noted that this milestone is associated with heroic achievements and sincere acts of bravery demonstrated by the valiant Armed Forces, which have cemented their firm and steadfast standing as an impenetrable shield defending the nation and its people, safeguarding national gains, and preserving dignity.

In a statement marking the 50th anniversary of the unification of the Armed Forces, H.H. Sheikh Saud added that the occasion comes as the heroism and dedication of the Armed Forces have been widely witnessed. He noted that the longstanding institution’s response to the recent attack on the country reflects the highest values of sacrifice and devotion, embodying a deeply rooted national doctrine centred on protecting the homeland and preserving its achievements. He affirmed that it has proven beyond doubt the nation’s readiness and its exceptional ability to safeguard its sovereignty and national security against various challenges and threats targeting regional stability and security.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr affirmed that the efforts of the Armed Forces during the recent period have demonstrated to citizens, residents, visitors, and the world at large the calibre of men in times of adversity, underscoring that the UAE is a red line, with no compromise on its security and sovereignty. The success achieved by the Armed Forces in repelling various attacks sends a firm message that the UAE, with its high level of readiness and capability, can confront any attempt to undermine its security and stability. The strong and calculated responses carried out by the Armed Forces have also highlighted their preparedness and capability, proving their role as an influential force in strengthening regional deterrence.

H.H. Sheikh Saud said that today, marking five decades since its establishment, the institution continues to inspire renewed confidence and pride. He affirmed that its capabilities have reinforced its position as a model of sacrifice and dedication, a forge for resilient men, and a fully integrated sovereign system, underscoring its role as a key pillar in the UAE’s modern state-building and comprehensive development, reflecting values of national commitment, military discipline, constant vigilance, proactive planning, and strategic direction.

He noted that the Armed Forces’ efforts and sacrifices go beyond the military dimension to represent a cornerstone in reinforcing societal security and enhancing confidence among all members of society that the UAE is a safe homeland, capable, through its Armed Forces and security agencies, of protecting its people and residents, safeguarding its achievements, and moving forward with confidence towards fulfilling national aspirations and advancing its development journey with stability and strength.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikh Saud extended his congratulations and blessings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; as well as officers and personnel of the Armed Forces and the people of the UAE.