Unification of Armed Forces pivotal milestone in UAE’s journey: Ajman Ruler

AJMAN, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, affirmed that 6th May represents a deeply rooted milestone in the nation’s memory, recalling a decisive moment in the journey of the Union when the Armed Forces were unified under one flag and one leadership, laying the foundations of security and stability and enabling the UAE to move forward over the decades with confidence and a solid base.

In a statement marking the 50th anniversary of the unification of the Armed Forces, H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid said that the decision to unify the Armed Forces in 1976 was the result of the wise vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his fellow Rulers, who recognised that true union could not be complete without a force that protects it, preserves its achievements, and ensures its continuity and stability. The decision thus embodied a historic responsibility and marked a starting point towards building a strong and advanced defence system.

On this national occasion, H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid extended his highest congratulations and blessings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; and to the people of the UAE, praying to God Almighty to continue blessing the nation with security and stability and to preserve its blessed journey.

He added that the founding leaders, foremost among them the late Sheikh Zayed and his fellow Rulers, realised that the state cannot endure without a unified force to protect its achievements, and that the unification decision reflected awareness of the scale of challenges and foresight of a future requiring an army capable of adapting to developments with stability and balance.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid noted that over the years, the wise leadership has continued this approach by developing the Armed Forces through a comprehensive vision combining human development and military modernisation, until the military institution became a model of readiness and discipline and a fundamental pillar in safeguarding national security and enhancing the UAE’s standing.

He added, “Today, as we mark this anniversary, the meanings of that journey are evident before us, as our Armed Forces have demonstrated their ability to deal with various challenges with high efficiency, supported by advanced systems and integration reflecting depth of planning and sound preparation.”

He stressed that amid accelerating regional developments requiring the highest levels of readiness, the Armed Forces continue to perform their role with steadfastness and responsibility, present where needed, prioritising the safety of society to ensure that the UAE’s land and skies remain secure and that a sense of safety continues in the daily lives of all who reside in the country.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid affirmed that the current ability to neutralise risks and address threats with efficiency and professionalism is a natural extension of a well-founded journey where strength has been aligned with wisdom and readiness with commitment, and where the military institution remains a symbol of discipline and a source of reassurance for society.

He stressed that this occasion goes beyond remembrance, renewing a sense of responsibility and reaffirming the importance of preserving achievements and continuing efforts to strengthen the foundations of power and stability, drawing on the legacy of the founders and a firm confidence in the UAE’s ability to continue its journey with determination.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid concluded by praying for the continued safety and stability of the UAE, its leadership and people, and for the Armed Forces to remain a strong shield for the nation, a symbol of its pride, and a pillar of its security and stability.