Armed Forces unification key pillar in building modern UAE: Mansour bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, affirmed that the unification of the Armed Forces represented a fundamental pillar in building the modern UAE and marked the beginning of establishing an integrated defence system based on efficiency, discipline and readiness, guided by the vision of the wise leadership and its belief that the strength of the nation lies in its cohesion and the unity of its institutions.

In a statement marking the 50th anniversary of the unification of the Armed Forces, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed noted that this milestone represents a historic moment in which unity of will and firmness of decision were embodied, and ranks were united in defence of the nation and the protection of its achievements.

The following is the full text of his statement:

“My brothers, officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers of our brave Armed Forces,

Peace be upon you.

Today, we celebrate with you a cherished occasion and a lasting national milestone in the journey of our nation, namely the 50th anniversary of the unification of our Armed Forces — that historic moment in which unity of will and firmness of decision were embodied, and ranks were united in defence of the nation and safeguarding its achievements.

The unification of the Armed Forces represented a fundamental pillar in building our modern state and marked the beginning of establishing an integrated defence system based on efficiency, discipline and readiness, guided by the vision of the wise leadership and belief that the strength of the nation lies in its cohesion and the unity of its institutions.

Our brave soldiers,

On this cherished national occasion, we salute your spirit of loyalty and belonging, and take pride in the advanced levels of readiness and efficiency achieved, reflecting the professionalism of our Armed Forces and their ability to carry out their duties with competence and capability under various conditions and challenges.

Throughout your journey, you have proven that you are the nation’s strong shield and its firm safeguard, and that you are worthy of the trust and responsibility entrusted to you in protecting its achievements and preserving its security and stability, drawing inspiration from the values of giving and dedication instilled by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

In conclusion, I extend my highest congratulations and best wishes to the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to their brothers Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and to the people of the UAE on this glorious national occasion, wishing it to return upon our nation with continued pride, strength, progress and prosperity.

May we continue to succeed in serving our beloved nation.

Peace be upon you."