Unification of Armed Forces turning point in safeguarding Union, preserving its foundations: Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, affirmed that the anniversary of the unification of the Armed Forces is a memorable day in the history of the United Arab Emirates, when the people of the nation united under one flag to defend the Union and provide security and safety, enabling all who live on this land to work and strive with comfort, reassurance and determination, contributing to major achievements in a short period.

In a statement marking the 50th anniversary of the unification of the Armed Forces, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid said, “Today we celebrate an important milestone in the history of the UAE, the unification of the Armed Forces, which marked a turning point in protecting the strong Union of the state and preserving its foundations and independent entity. With this event began the journey of a strong shield, a solid fortress, and a trusted guardian of the nation’s gains and achievements.”

He added that on this cherished occasion, the people of the UAE extend their highest congratulations and blessings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; and to the people of the UAE, commending the exceptional and pioneering role of the Armed Forces in the nation’s development journey.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid expressed pride in the achievements of the Armed Forces personnel in safeguarding the nation’s security and territorial integrity, and in their honourable role in international peacekeeping efforts and providing assistance to brotherly and friendly countries regionally and globally.

He highlighted the support provided by the wise leadership to the Armed Forces, including continuous care, attention and follow-up to elevate them among modern advanced armies, by equipping them with the latest systems and equipment that strengthen their standing as a model of development and growth across various levels.